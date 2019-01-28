Kirk Gibson new special assistant for Tigers, keeps TV role

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired former star Kirk Gibson as a special assistant to the general manager, and the team says he’ll also remain in his role as a commentator for Fox Sports Detroit.

The Tigers announced the move Monday, saying Gibson will assist in on-field duties at the major league and minor league levels, and be involved in personnel meetings.

Gibson was born and raised in Michigan. Gibson played 12 years with the Tigers and was on the team that won the World Series in 1984. He now serves as an analyst for FSD’s coverage of the Tigers.

___

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.