Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kirk Gibson new special assistant for Tigers, keeps TV role

January 28, 2019 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired former star Kirk Gibson as a special assistant to the general manager, and the team says he’ll also remain in his role as a commentator for Fox Sports Detroit.

The Tigers announced the move Monday, saying Gibson will assist in on-field duties at the major league and minor league levels, and be involved in personnel meetings.

Gibson was born and raised in Michigan. Gibson played 12 years with the Tigers and was on the team that won the World Series in 1984. He now serves as an analyst for FSD’s coverage of the Tigers.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.