The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Knicks-Hornets, Box

January 28, 2019 9:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (92)

Knox 7-16 2-3 19, Thomas 1-5 3-4 5, Vonleh 2-7 1-2 5, Burke 4-11 0-0 9, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 1-2 17, Hezonja 4-11 1-2 9, Robinson 4-5 2-4 10, Allen 4-8 0-0 8, Trier 0-7 7-8 7, Dotson 1-3 0-1 3. Totals 34-85 17-26 92.

CHARLOTTE (101)

Batum 2-6 1-2 6, Williams 3-12 0-0 7, Biyombo 2-3 2-2 6, Walker 5-16 2-2 14, Lamb 6-12 2-2 15, Bridges 4-5 2-3 11, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-4 0-0 2, Hernangomez 5-12 1-2 11, Parker 6-13 2-3 15, Monk 5-12 0-0 14. Totals 39-95 12-16 101.

New York 24 29 18 21— 92
Charlotte 30 24 17 30—101

3-Point Goals_New York 7-23 (Knox 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-4, Dotson 1-1, Burke 1-2, Allen 0-1, Hezonja 0-2, Trier 0-3, Thomas 0-3, Vonleh 0-3), Charlotte 11-34 (Monk 4-7, Walker 2-6, Bridges 1-1, Parker 1-3, Batum 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Williams 1-8, Hernangomez 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1). Fouled Out_Kidd-Gilchrist. Rebounds_New York 45 (Vonleh 12), Charlotte 53 (Hernangomez 11). Assists_New York 19 (Hardaway Jr. 4), Charlotte 25 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_New York 15, Charlotte 20. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second) 2, Williams. A_13,963 (19,077).

