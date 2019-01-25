Knicks-Nets, Box

NEW YORK (99)

Knox 2-11 3-4 7, Thomas 3-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 9-18 1-2 22, Ntilikina 2-5 0-0 4, Hardaway Jr. 2-14 6-9 10, Robinson 3-5 0-2 6, Burke 10-19 3-3 25, Lee 1-1 1-2 3, Trier 4-6 3-4 13, Dotson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-87 17-26 99.

BROOKLYN (109)

Kurucs 4-9 0-0 8, Graham 2-5 0-0 5, J.Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Russell 5-11 0-0 12, Harris 3-11 2-4 10, Carroll 1-4 5-8 7, Hollis-Jefferson 4-10 2-4 10, Creek 0-0 1-2 1, Davis 6-8 5-11 17, Napier 3-13 11-12 18, Pinson 5-11 6-6 19. Totals 34-84 32-47 109.

New York 37 23 22 17— 99 Brooklyn 30 30 27 22—109

3-Point Goals_New York 8-31 (Vonleh 3-11, Trier 2-2, Burke 2-4, Dotson 1-3, Ntilikina 0-1, Knox 0-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-6), Brooklyn 9-33 (Pinson 3-5, Harris 2-6, Russell 2-8, Graham 1-4, Napier 1-6, Carroll 0-1, Kurucs 0-3). Fouled Out_Ntilikina. Rebounds_New York 33 (Vonleh 13), Brooklyn 60 (Davis 16). Assists_New York 17 (Burke, Ntilikina 5), Brooklyn 19 (Russell 4). Total Fouls_New York 31, Brooklyn 21. Technicals_Russell. A_17,033 (17,732).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.