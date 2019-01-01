Knicks-Nuggets, Box

NEW YORK (108)

Knox 7-16 2-3 18, Vonleh 2-8 1-1 5, Kornet 6-9 3-3 19, Mudiay 7-20 0-2 15, Hardaway Jr. 7-12 1-1 16, Kanter 6-11 5-6 17, Ntilikina 4-6 0-0 10, Trier 3-9 0-0 7, Dotson 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 42-93 13-18 108.

DENVER (115)

Hernangomez 2-4 2-2 8, Jokic 8-16 2-3 19, Plumlee 4-5 0-0 8, Murray 4-12 0-0 8, Craig 5-10 1-2 13, Millsap 6-13 4-10 16, Lyles 4-7 0-0 9, Morris 2-8 0-0 5, Beasley 8-15 2-2 23, Harris 1-5 4-4 6. Totals 44-95 15-23 115.

New York 32 24 28 24—108 Denver 28 27 27 33—115

3-Point Goals_New York 11-27 (Kornet 4-7, Ntilikina 2-3, Knox 2-7, Trier 1-1, Mudiay 1-2, Hardaway Jr. 1-4, Dotson 0-1, Vonleh 0-2), Denver 12-34 (Beasley 5-9, Hernangomez 2-4, Craig 2-5, Jokic 1-2, Lyles 1-3, Morris 1-4, Murray 0-3, Millsap 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Vonleh 14), Denver 53 (Jokic 14). Assists_New York 28 (Mudiay 9), Denver 36 (Jokic 15). Total Fouls_New York 21, Denver 19. A_19,520 (19,520).

