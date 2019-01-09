Knicks-Warriors, Box

NEW YORK (95)

Vonleh 1-2 3-3 5, Knox 4-11 4-4 12, Kornet 2-5 0-0 6, Mudiay 3-8 1-2 7, Hardaway Jr. 4-7 3-3 13, Hezonja 7-12 4-4 19, Kanter 6-12 0-0 12, Burke 3-11 4-5 10, Trier 5-13 0-0 11, Dotson 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 35-88 19-21 95.

GOLDEN STATE (122)

Durant 7-14 8-9 24, Green 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 4-5 0-0 8, Curry 5-19 1-1 14, Thompson 18-29 0-0 40, McKinnie 2-4 0-0 5, Jerebko 3-6 0-0 7, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 4-8 0-0 8, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Iguodala 3-4 1-2 7. Totals 49-96 10-12 122.

New York 25 24 19 27— 95 Golden State 31 30 33 28—122

3-Point Goals_New York 6-24 (Hardaway Jr. 2-3, Kornet 2-4, Hezonja 1-3, Trier 1-4, Burke 0-1, Mudiay 0-1, Knox 0-4, Dotson 0-4), Golden State 14-45 (Thompson 7-16, Curry 3-12, Durant 2-7, Jerebko 1-2, McKinnie 1-3, Green 0-1, Iguodala 0-1, Cook 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (Kanter 16), Golden State 49 (Green 11). Assists_New York 13 (Mudiay 4), Golden State 35 (Curry 14). Total Fouls_New York 12, Golden State 14. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.