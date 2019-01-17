Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Wizards, Box

January 17, 2019
 
NEW YORK (100)

Knox 2-11 1-2 5, Vonleh 6-11 1-2 13, Kornet 5-11 2-2 16, Mudiay 11-18 2-2 25, Hardaway Jr. 2-7 2-2 8, Hezonja 0-4 0-0 0, M.Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, Ntilikina 1-7 0-0 3, Dotson 5-8 0-0 13, Trier 5-8 2-2 13. Totals 39-87 10-12 100.

WASHINGTON (101)

Ariza 3-11 4-6 12, Green 0-4 3-4 3, Bryant 5-7 0-0 10, Satoransky 6-8 0-0 14, Beal 10-29 4-5 26, Dekker 5-9 0-0 10, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Porter Jr. 8-16 3-5 20, Mahinmi 0-0 0-0 0, Randle 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 40-92 14-20 101.

New York 30 33 26 11—100
Washington 20 33 24 24—101

3-Point Goals_New York 12-29 (Kornet 4-6, Dotson 3-4, Hardaway Jr. 2-4, Ntilikina 1-2, Trier 1-2, Mudiay 1-3, Vonleh 0-1, Hezonja 0-1, Knox 0-6), Washington 7-27 (Satoransky 2-2, Ariza 2-8, Beal 2-9, Porter Jr. 1-3, Brown Jr. 0-1, Randle 0-2, Green 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 42 (Vonleh 10), Washington 51 (Porter Jr. 11). Assists_New York 15 (Trier 3), Washington 23 (Ariza 7). Total Fouls_New York 16, Washington 10. A_19,078 (20,000).

