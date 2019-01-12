Listen Live Sports

Knight scores 20, hot-shooting Dartmouth beats Harvard

January 12, 2019
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Chris Knight scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and hot-shooting Dartmouth defeated Harvard 81-63 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday night.

Dartmouth shot 68 percent from the field and no player for the Big Green missed more than three shots. Dartmouth had 21 assists on 32 baskets and connected on 11 of 21 3-pointers.

Ian Sistare scored 13 points and led Dartmouth (10-7) with six rebounds. Brendan Barry had 11 points and six assists, and James Foye added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Christian Juzang scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Chris Lewis added 12 points and Noah Kirkwood scored 11 for Harvard (6-7).

Barry’s 3-pointer gave the Big Green at 68-55 lead near the five-minute mark and the lead reached 74-60 after a 3-point play by Knight with 2:42 remaining. Foye soon added a 3-pointer and Dartmouth won going away.

Dartmouth scored the last five points of the first half to lead 44-29 at the break.

