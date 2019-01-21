Knudsen’s scoring spree helps Marist doom Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — David Knudsen scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and six rebounds and Marist beat Manhattan 62-46 on Monday night ending its three-game losing streak.

Marist built a 17-9 lead when Knudsen made a 3-pointer with 12:12 before halftime. The Red Foxes led 30-23 at the break and extended the margin to 44-31 when Darius Hines made 2 of 3 from the foul line. Knudsen went on his own 9-0 run with a 3, a pair of jump shots and two free throws in a two-minute stretch for 53-35 lead with 6½ minutes left. The Red Foxes (7-11, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic) stayed in control the rest of the way.

Hines scored 11 making 7 of 9 foul shots and Brian Parker and Austin Williams each scored 10 for Marist.

Manhattan (4-15, 2-5) got 12 points from Warren Williams. The Jaspers were 15 of 44 (34 percent) from the field, missed nine 3s and nine foul shots and where whistled for 26 fouls.

