Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knudsen’s scoring spree helps Marist doom Manhattan

January 21, 2019 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — David Knudsen scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and six rebounds and Marist beat Manhattan 62-46 on Monday night ending its three-game losing streak.

Marist built a 17-9 lead when Knudsen made a 3-pointer with 12:12 before halftime. The Red Foxes led 30-23 at the break and extended the margin to 44-31 when Darius Hines made 2 of 3 from the foul line. Knudsen went on his own 9-0 run with a 3, a pair of jump shots and two free throws in a two-minute stretch for 53-35 lead with 6½ minutes left. The Red Foxes (7-11, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic) stayed in control the rest of the way.

Hines scored 11 making 7 of 9 foul shots and Brian Parker and Austin Williams each scored 10 for Marist.

Manhattan (4-15, 2-5) got 12 points from Warren Williams. The Jaspers were 15 of 44 (34 percent) from the field, missed nine 3s and nine foul shots and where whistled for 26 fouls.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference