Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Koval with 22 points, Cent. Arkansas edges New Orleans 76-71

January 23, 2019 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Hayden Koval matched his career high scoring 22 points on four 3-pointers and Central Arkansas held on to edge New Orleans 76-71 on Wednesday night.

Thatch Unruh added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (10-10, 5-2 Southland Conference), who are on a four-game win streak. DeAndre Jones had 13 points and Eddy Kayouloud 10 points and six rebounds.

UCA led 38-34 at the break and Khaleem Bennett scored seven points early in the second half, including a pair of dunks, to help push it to 52-45 with 13:55 to play. Koval hit two 3s midway through and Kayouloud added a third for a 67-55 advantage with 8:12 left and the Bears held on for the win.

Bryson Robinson scored a season-high 28 points with eight rebounds for the Privateers (9-9, 4-3). Troy Green added 13 points and Ezekiel Charles led the team with nine rebounds.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service