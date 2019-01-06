Kuemper, Garland help Coyotes beat Rangers 5-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie Conor Garland scored twice, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season and 12th overall and the Arizona Coyotes beat the New York Rangers 5-0 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and two assists, and Mario Kempe and Clayton Keller also scored to help give coach Rick Tocchet his 100th NHL victory. The Coyotes won for the second time in their last nine home games.

Galchenyuk has 10 points in his last eight games, and Garland has three goals in his last two games and five in his last seven. Garland was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League early last month.

New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist stopped 27 of 32 shots before being replaced by Alexander Georgiev with 3:22 left in the second period. Lundqvist also was pulled in his last start, a 7-2 loss to Pittsburgh, on Wednesday night.

The Rangers have been outscored 18-3 while losing three straight games and have lost six of eight and nine of 12. They were shut out for the third time this season.

CAPITALS 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Michal Kempny scored with 3:52 remaining, and Washington beat Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak.

Tom Wilson and Travis Boyd also scored for the Capitals, who overcame another fruitless night for their power play and improved to 9-0-2 in their last 11 games against Detroit. Anthony Mantha and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings.

The Capitals trailed 2-1 heading into the final period, but Boyd tied it off a pass from Alex Ovechkin. Goalie Jimmy Howard nearly made the save sliding from right to left, but the puck made it through. Kempny’s winner came on a wrist shot from the blue line that sailed through traffic.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, DEVILS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty broke a tie with 4:14 left in the second period and Malcolm Subban made 36 saves in his first home start since March 30 to help Vegas beat New Jersey.

Set up in front of the net, Pacioretty redirected Shea Theodore’s shot from the point past goalie Keith Kincaid. After missing seven games because of a lower-body injury, Pacioretty also had the winner Friday night in his return at Anaheim.

Ryan Reaves added his career-high eighth goal, and Brayden McNabb scored his first goal of the season. Vegas overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 17-3-3 since Nov. 21.

Nico Hischier and Ben Lovejoy scored for New Jersey.

HURRICANES 5, SENATORS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Justin Williams broke a tie with a power-play goal at 7:34 of the third period and Carolina beat Ottawa for its fourth straight victory and Senators’ eighth loss in a row.

Justin Faulk and Brock McGinn each had a goal and an assist, Jaccob Slavin and Dougie Hamilton also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 27 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau tied it at 4 in his return from a torn Achilles. Rudolfs Balcers scored his first NHL goal, and Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel also scored.

JETS 5, STARS 1

INNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor ended a 10-game pointless streak with a goal to help Winnipeg beat Dallas.

Adam Lowry, Tyler Myers, Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey, with an empty-net goal, also scored. Morrissey added an assist, Jacob Trouba had two, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves. The Jets rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Alexander Radulov had a power-play goal for the Stars. They lost for the first time in regulation in their last six games (4-1-1).

