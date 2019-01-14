Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LA Galaxy re-signs speedy midfielder Emmanuel Boateng

January 14, 2019 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have re-signed midfielder Emmanuel Boateng.

The Galaxy retained Boateng on Monday for a fourth season with the club.

Boateng has made 87 appearances for the Galaxy, recording eight goals and 12 assists. The 5-foot-6 speedster is a favorite among Galaxy fans for his energetic style of play.

Boateng had two goals and five assists in 27 appearances for the Galaxy last season. Born in Ghana, Boateng attended high school and college in the Santa Barbara area and signed with a Swedish professional club before joining the Galaxy in January 2016.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris