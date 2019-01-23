Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

La Salle hits 14 3s, holds off Fordham 73-71

January 23, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Pookie Powell made the last of La Salle’s season-high 14 3-pointers with 35 seconds remaining to help the Explorers hold off Fordham for a 73-71 victory on Wednesday night.

Powell’s jumper with 2:36 to play stretched the Explorers’ lead to 70-62 with 2:36 left. Jalen Cobb scored on a layup and Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer to pull Fordham to 70-67 with 1:11 to play before Powell hit the decisive 3.

Fordham missed three 3-point attempts before Chuba Ohams’ putback made it 73-69. The Explorers fouled Antwon Portley with 1.3 seconds to go. Portley made the first two free throws, and following a timeout, intentionally missed the third but Onyi Eyisi couldn’t connect on the layup.

Isiah Deas scored 20 points and had four 3-pointers to lead La Salle (4-14, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped a four-game skid. Powell finished with 16 points with three 3s.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Portley had 22 points for the Rams (9-10, 0-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have lost seven straight.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service