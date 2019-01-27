Lady Vols defeat LSU 74-65 to snap six-game losing streak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 24 points to break out of her personal slump Sunday as Tennessee defeated LSU 74-65 to snap a six-game losing streak, its longest skid since 1970.

Davis shot 8 of 15 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to post her highest scoring total of the season. Davis had shot a combined 8 of 43 from the floor in the four games leading up to this one and had averaged just 5.3 points during that stretch.

Kasiyahna Kushkituah had a career-high 14 points, Jazmine Massengill scored 12 and Cheridene Green added 10 for Tennessee (13-7, 2-5 SEC). The Lady Vols won despite missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

Khayla Pointer scored 17 points and Mercedes Brooks had 13 for LSU. Ayana Mitchell added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU (12-7, 3-4) committed 25 turnovers to lose for the third time in its last four games.

