The Associated Press
 
Lady Vols fall 80-79 to Arkansas for fifth straight loss

January 21, 2019 9:42 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malica Monk scored 23 points and hit a jumper with 3.6 seconds left as Arkansas beat Tennessee 80-79 on Monday to hand the Lady Vols their fifth straight loss, their longest skid in nearly half a century.

Tennessee (12-6, 1-5 SEC) last dropped five straight games in 1970. Four of the losses have been decided by a total of nine points.

The Lady Vols host No. 1 Notre Dame on Thursday.

Tennessee had taken a 79-78 lead with 10.2 seconds left on two free throws from Evina Westbrook, who led the Lady Vols with 24 points. Monk responded by racing down the floor and scoring for Arkansas (14-5, 3-2).

Westbrook missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Chelsea Dungee scored 19 points and Alexis Tolefree had 16 for Arkansas. Zaay Green had 17 for Tennessee, and Cheridene Green had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Tennessee guard Meme Jackson was helped to the locker room after getting hurt driving to the basket in the third quarter. Lady Vols coach Holly Warlick called it an ankle injury after the game and described Jackson’s status as day to day.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

