Lakers’ Ball to miss 4 to 6 weeks with sprained left ankle

January 21, 2019 2:06 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Already without injured star LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers will be missing guard Lonzo Ball for the next four to six weeks after an MRI on Sunday showed a sprained left ankle.

Ball was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 138-134 overtime loss at Houston on Saturday night. He remained on the court for a couple of minutes talking with trainers before he was helped to his feet where he hopped on his right foot for a few steps before being carried off the court and to the locker room by teammates Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

An MRI revealed a Grade 3 sprain, the team tweeted Sunday.

James has missed the Lakers’ last 13 games with a strained left groin.

Los Angeles hosts Golden State on Monday night.

