Lakers-Jazz, Box

L.A. LAKERS (95)

Ingram 6-11 2-6 15, Kuzma 4-18 3-4 11, McGee 2-8 0-0 4, Ball 3-13 0-0 7, Hart 2-6 1-2 6, Beasley 6-15 5-6 17, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 1-1 0-0 2, Wagner 2-4 2-2 6, Zubac 4-10 2-2 10, Caldwell-Pope 5-13 1-2 12, Stephenson 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 37-103 16-24 95.

UTAH (113)

Ingles 5-11 2-2 14, Favors 4-10 7-9 15, Gobert 4-10 4-8 12, Mitchell 14-24 1-2 33, O’Neale 5-13 2-2 17, Crowder 2-11 3-6 8, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 1-8 0-0 3, Mitrou-Long 1-1 0-0 2, Korver 2-7 3-3 9. Totals 38-96 22-32 113.

L.A. Lakers 26 15 27 27— 95 Utah 32 30 21 30—113

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 5-27 (Ingram 1-1, Stephenson 1-2, Hart 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Ball 1-5, McGee 0-1, Wagner 0-1, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Beasley 0-3, Kuzma 0-5), Utah 15-42 (O’Neale 5-12, Mitchell 4-5, Ingles 2-5, Korver 2-6, Crowder 1-5, Niang 1-6, Cavanaugh 0-1, Favors 0-2). Fouled Out_Hart. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 55 (McGee, Kuzma 8), Utah 65 (Gobert 18). Assists_L.A. Lakers 14 (Ball 6), Utah 24 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 23, Utah 20. A_18,306 (18,306).

