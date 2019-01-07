Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lakers-Mavericks, Box

January 7, 2019 11:08 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (107)

Ingram 12-21 5-7 29, Kuzma 4-20 3-5 13, McGee 4-7 0-1 8, Ball 8-15 1-4 21, Hart 5-13 3-3 14, Beasley 5-6 3-5 13, Mykhailiuk 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 1-2 0-0 2, Zubac 1-2 2-2 4, Caldwell-Pope 1-5 0-0 3, Stephenson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-94 17-27 107.

DALLAS (97)

Matthews 2-8 0-0 5, Barnes 3-13 3-3 11, Jordan 2-3 6-8 10, Smith Jr. 4-8 1-2 11, Doncic 10-23 5-7 27, Finney-Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Nowitzki 1-3 0-0 2, Kleber 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 3-5 1-2 8, Barea 5-12 1-2 11, Harris 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 36-86 17-24 97.

L.A. Lakers 25 29 32 21—107
Dallas 33 34 13 17— 97

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 8-29 (Ball 4-8, Kuzma 2-10, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Hart 1-5, Mykhailiuk 0-1, Stephenson 0-2), Dallas 8-30 (Smith Jr. 2-2, Doncic 2-6, Barnes 2-6, Powell 1-3, Matthews 1-6, Nowitzki 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Barea 0-2, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 44 (Hart 12), Dallas 52 (Jordan 19). Assists_L.A. Lakers 28 (Hart, Ingram 6), Dallas 12 (Barea 3). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Dallas 20. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second). A_20,354 (19,200).

