Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Thunder, Box

January 18, 2019 12:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (138)

Ingram 1-9 6-6 8, Kuzma 11-20 3-3 32, Chandler 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 7-17 0-0 18, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 0-0 13, Beasley 2-6 1-1 5, Mykhailiuk 2-7 1-1 7, Zubac 12-14 2-3 26, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Wagner 1-3 2-2 5, Stephenson 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 3-6 4-5 12. Totals 50-99 19-21 138.

OKLAHOMA CITY (128)

George 9-19 4-6 27, Grant 5-13 2-2 14, Adams 6-9 5-6 17, Westbrook 7-30 7-10 26, Ferguson 6-13 3-5 21, Nader 0-3 1-2 1, Patterson 3-4 0-1 9, Noel 2-3 0-0 4, Schroder 3-7 2-2 9, Diallo 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 41-104 24-36 128.

L.A. Lakers 27 40 28 27 16—138
Oklahoma City 39 24 33 26 6—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 19-40 (Kuzma 7-12, Ball 4-10, Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Hart 2-4, Mykhailiuk 2-6, Wagner 1-1, Beasley 0-1, Ingram 0-2), Oklahoma City 22-54 (Ferguson 6-12, George 5-12, Westbrook 5-12, Patterson 3-4, Grant 2-6, Schroder 1-5, Diallo 0-1, Nader 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 63 (Zubac 12), Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 15). Assists_L.A. Lakers 37 (Ingram 11), Oklahoma City 31 (Westbrook 13). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Oklahoma City 22. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Delay of game), Felton. A_18,203 (18,203).

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state