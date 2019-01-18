Lakers-Thunder, Box

L.A. LAKERS (138)

Ingram 1-9 6-6 8, Kuzma 11-20 3-3 32, Chandler 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 7-17 0-0 18, Caldwell-Pope 5-7 0-0 13, Beasley 2-6 1-1 5, Mykhailiuk 2-7 1-1 7, Zubac 12-14 2-3 26, McGee 2-2 0-0 4, Wagner 1-3 2-2 5, Stephenson 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 3-6 4-5 12. Totals 50-99 19-21 138.

OKLAHOMA CITY (128)

George 9-19 4-6 27, Grant 5-13 2-2 14, Adams 6-9 5-6 17, Westbrook 7-30 7-10 26, Ferguson 6-13 3-5 21, Nader 0-3 1-2 1, Patterson 3-4 0-1 9, Noel 2-3 0-0 4, Schroder 3-7 2-2 9, Diallo 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 41-104 24-36 128.

L.A. Lakers 27 40 28 27 16—138 Oklahoma City 39 24 33 26 6—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 19-40 (Kuzma 7-12, Ball 4-10, Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Hart 2-4, Mykhailiuk 2-6, Wagner 1-1, Beasley 0-1, Ingram 0-2), Oklahoma City 22-54 (Ferguson 6-12, George 5-12, Westbrook 5-12, Patterson 3-4, Grant 2-6, Schroder 1-5, Diallo 0-1, Nader 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 63 (Zubac 12), Oklahoma City 44 (Adams 15). Assists_L.A. Lakers 37 (Ingram 11), Oklahoma City 31 (Westbrook 13). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Oklahoma City 22. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Delay of game), Felton. A_18,203 (18,203).

