Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lamar closes on 8-0 surge, beats Incarnate Word 87-81 in OT

January 23, 2019 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jordan Hunter scored 17 points that included a 3-point play with 1:45 left in overtime, sparking an 8-0 run to lift Lamar past Incarnate Word 87-81 on Wednesday night.

Josh Nzeakor had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Lamar (9-10, 2-4 Southland Conference), which snapped a three-game skid. Nick Garth added 16 points and Michael Kolawole had 10. Garth made three free throws and Kolawole added two to end it.

Incarnate Word took just one shot, committed three turnovers and had a technical foul in the final two minutes.

Christian Peevy had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Incarnate Word (6-13, 1-5), which had five in double-figure scoring. Peevy hit a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 74. IWU has lost nine of its last 10 games.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service