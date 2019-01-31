Listen Live Sports

Lamb, Funk lead Marist’s victory over Iona

January 31, 2019 9:35 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Lamb scored 15 points and Ryan Funk twice made three free throws to help Marist defeat Iona 78-74 on Thursday night.

Marist led by 10 or more points for much of the second half. Iona was within 67-62 with 3:21 remaining before the Red Foxes pushed the lead to 10 once more when Funk made three free throws with 2:25 to go. The Gaels put together another rally and were within two after a pair of free throws by Rickey McGill with 29 seconds left.

Marist’s Brian Parker then missed two free throws and after Asante Gist missed a 3-pointer for Iona, Funk again made three free throws and Marist was up by five. Ben Perez hit a 3-pointer to cut it to two again for Iona but the Gaels had to foul and Darius Hines made a pair for the Red Foxes to close the scoring.

Funk scored 11 points, including 6 of 6 from the line, and Hines finished with 14 points for Marist (8-13, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

E.J. Crawford had 22 points and eight rebounds for Iona (7-13, 5-4). McGill and Gist scored 14 each and McGill added eight rebounds and seven assists.

Marist led 47-34 at halftime.

