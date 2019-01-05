Listen Live Sports

Lamb, Vermont cruise to 80-51 win over Albany

January 5, 2019 9:07 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Lamb scored 16 points and Vermont used an early run to beat Albany 80-51 on Saturday night in the America East Conference opener for both teams.

Stef Smith and Ernie Duncan added 13 points apiece and Everett Duncan scored 11 for Vermont. The Catamounts (11-4) have won nine of their last 10 games.

Lamb scored 10 consecutive points — capped by back-to-back 3-pointers — during a 20-0 run and Vermont led 20-2 after an offensive rebound and putback by Ra Kpedi with 10:35 left the first half. Albany, which trailed by double figures for the final 34-plus minutes, missed 10 consecutive shots and committed four turnovers during that stretch.

Adam Lulka had 15 points and Cameron Healy scored 14 for Albany (5-11). The Great Danes shot 35 percent overall, including 5 of 21 from 3-point range, and were outrebounded 39-26.

