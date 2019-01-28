Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Lambeau Field tours among hundreds of closures Monday

January 28, 2019 10:54 am
 
< a min read
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Even the fabled “frozen tundra” of Lambeau Field wasn’t able to withstand the heavy snow and blustery winds that have closed hundreds of businesses, schools and government offices in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers say stadium tours, the Lambeau Field Atrium and all its businesses, including the Packers Hall of Fame and the team’s pro shop, is closed to visitors Monday.

Heavy snow and gusting winds are sweeping across several Midwestern states , with as much as 14 inches (35.5 centimeters) of snow expected Monday in parts of Wisconsin. Officials warn of whiteout conditions on roadways.

Forecasters say the snow will be followed by dangerously cold weather on Wednesday, with wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero (negative 45.5 degrees Celsius).

