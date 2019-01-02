Listen Live Sports

Last-second basket caps Bucknell charge to defeat Army 64-63

January 2, 2019 10:25 pm
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Avi Toomer’s layup with 1.6 seconds left in the game completed a ferocious comeback with Bucknell climbing out of a 26-point hole in the second half to clip Army 64-63 in the Patriot League opener for both teams Wednesday night.

And for good measure, Toomer blocked Army’s final shot, securing the win.

Nate Sestina scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the comeback. All but one of his rebounds came off the defensive boards. Kimbal Mackenzie scored 15, making 9 of 10 free throws, and Toomer scored seven.

Army has lost four in a row. The Black Knights enjoyed a 37-13 halftime lead, shooting 15-for-32 with five 3-pointers while Bucknell (7-6) was thrashing — hitting just 4 of 27 from the floor and committing 10 turnovers.

The script flipped after halftime with the Bison outscoring Army 51-26. The Black Knights made 10 of 33 shots after halftime, including just 2 of 17 from distance.

Matt Wilson led Army (5-9) with 20 points and 15 rebounds for his fourth career double-double.

