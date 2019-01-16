Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Late run lifts Lehigh over American 83-76

January 16, 2019 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — James Karnik scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Lehigh used a late run to beat American University 83-76 on Wednesday night and improve to 7-0 at home.

Pat Andree and Lance Teja added 14 apiece for the Mountain Hawks (11-5, 4-1 Patriot League), who outshot the Eagles 57 percent to 43 percent. Jordan Cohen scored 12 points and Jeameril Wilson scored all of his career-high 11 points in the first half.

Sa’eed Nelson’s layup capped a 21-9 run and American closed to 56-52, then to 72-70 on his layup with 2:06 left. Teja’s jumper sparked an 11-6 run and Lehigh won going away.

The Mountain Hawks led 47-31 at halftime after outshooting the Eagles 59 percent to 37 percent.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Nelson scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds and made five assists for American (8-8, 2-3). Sam Iorio added 17 points and Mark Gasperini had 10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers