Latvia gets its first World Cup luge victory

January 13, 2019 8:49 am
 
SIGULDA, Latvia (AP) — Latvia won a World Cup luge gold medal for the first time Sunday, prevailing in the team relay.

This was the 27th time that Latvia has hosted a World Cup racing weekend, spanning nearly 100 events — yet none resulted in a win before now. Kendija Aparjode, Kristers Aparjods and the doubles team of Oskars Gudramovics and Peteris Kalnins delivered the historic win, one that had fans at trackside yelling “Lat-v-ia! Lat-v-ia!” for several minutes afterward.

Russia was second in the team relay, Germany got the bronze and the U.S. finished fourth.

Earlier Sunday, Russia took first and second in the men’s race with Semen Pavlichenko winning and Aleksandr Gorbatcevich taking the silver. Olympic champion David Gleirscher of Austria was third. Chris Mazdzer was the top American finisher, placing 13th.

