The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
LeBron back in full-contact drills, but will miss 16th game

January 26, 2019 3:58 pm
 
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James is back in full-contact defensive drills in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time since the four-time NBA MVP strained his groin.

James will miss his 16th consecutive game Sunday when the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns.

The 34-year-old James has been out since Christmas due to the most significant injury of his 16-year NBA career. He had never missed more than 13 games in an entire season.

James practiced with his teammates Saturday at their training complex, but won’t return this weekend. The Lakers’ next game after that is Tuesday at home against Philadelphia.

James was selected this week to be a starter and a team captain in the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte on Feb. 17.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

