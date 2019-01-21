Listen Live Sports

Liberty eases by North Alabama 72-47

January 21, 2019 9:00 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil scored 20 points with a near-perfect shooting day and Liberty coasted to its seventh-straight win Monday night, defeating North Alabama 72-47.

Cabil was 5 of 6 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line.

Caleb Homesley added 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including three 3s, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Flames (17-4, 6-0 Atlantic Sun), who have never started a conference season 6-0.

Both teams struggled shooting in the first half when Liberty took a 26-19 lead. But the Flames made their first eight shots of the second half, taking a 46-27 lead on a jumper by Scottie James.

Liberty went 14 of 19 with four 3-pointers in the second half — with all of its misses from 3-point range. Surprisingly, James, who is shooting 70.5 percent, putting him on track to break national record (63.9), was just 3 of 8. Cabbil had 17 points in the second half. For good measure Liberty went 20 of 24 from the foul line.

Jamari Blackmon and Christian Agnew had 13 points apiece for the Lions (7-14, 4-2).

