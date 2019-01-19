Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Liberty remains unbeaten in Atlantic Sun with 70-64 win

January 19, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James scored 18 points and Caleb Homesley 14 and Liberty remained undefeated in the Atlantic Sun Conference with a 70-64 victory on Saturday night for the Flames’ sixth consecutive win.

James and Homesley scored 10 points each in the second half after Liberty (16-4, 5-0) trailed 35-32 at halftime.

There were 20 ties and 15 lead changes with Liberty going up for good with an 8-0 run covering nearly four minutes to lead 67-59 with 28 seconds remaining.

Myo Baxter-Bell added 10 points for Liberty, which is off to its first 5-0 conference start since winning its first five Big South games in the 2010-11 season.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 19 points and Noah Horchler 16 for the Ospreys (9-11, 3-2).

The game matched the conference’s top two 3-point teams with Liberty averaging 10.3 a game and UNF 9.2. The Ospreys made 8 of 24, but the Flames sank just 3 of 14. However, Liberty made 17 of 25 free throws to 10 of 15 for UNF.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference