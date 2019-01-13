Lightning-Islanders Sum

Tampa Bay 0 1 0—1 N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 16 (Eberle, Barzal), 1:21 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 3 (Cizikas, Martin), 4:27. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 3, 4:43.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 11 (Martin, Clutterbuck), 11:03. 5, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 5 (Stamkos, Palat), 18:12.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 10 (Lee, Leddy), 19:08.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-22-11_39. N.Y. Islanders 10-14-4_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 18-5-2 (27 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 13-8-1 (39-38).

A_11,193 (15,795). T_2:27.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.