Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Islanders Sums

January 13, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Islanders 3 1 1—5

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 16 (Eberle, Barzal), 1:21 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 3 (Cizikas, Martin), 4:27. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 3, 4:43. Penalties_Cernak, TB, (high sticking), 0:20; Filppula, NYI, (tripping), 7:14; Cizikas, NYI, (hooking), 19:25.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 11 (Martin, Clutterbuck), 11:03. 5, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 5 (Stamkos, Palat), 18:12. Penalties_Cizikas, NYI, (delay of game), 13:55.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 10 (Lee, Leddy), 19:08. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-22-11_39. N.Y. Islanders 10-14-4_28.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 18-5-2 (27 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 13-8-1 (39-38).

A_11,193 (15,795). T_2:27.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris