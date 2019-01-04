Lightning-Kings Sums

Tampa Bay 3 2 1—6 Los Angeles 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 20 (Stamkos, Johnson), 6:28 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Point 24 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 7:53 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Callahan 4, 14:05. Penalties_Paquette, TB, (roughing), 2:55; Phaneuf, LA, (roughing), 2:55; Leipsic, LA, major (high sticking), 5:20; Brown, LA, (hooking), 6:11.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 4 (Point, Kucherov), 0:25. 5, Los Angeles, Wagner 4, 7:55. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 23 (Hedman, Kucherov), 17:05 (pp). Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (cross checking), 2:22; Kopitar, LA, (high sticking), 15:27; Thompson, LA, (roughing), 18:28; Tampa Bay bench, served by Joseph (too many men on the ice), 18:28; Cirelli, TB, (roughing), 18:28.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Joseph 10 (Callahan), 10:04. 8, Los Angeles, Doughty 4 (Kopitar, Brown), 17:36 (pp). Penalties_McDonagh, TB, (holding), 7:29; Sergachev, TB, (interference), 12:50; Palat, TB, (hooking), 16:57.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 16-11-6_33. Los Angeles 7-7-16_30.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 3 of 4; Los Angeles 1 of 5.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 16-3-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 6-10-2 (33-27).

A_17,551 (18,230). T_2:29.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brandon Gawryletz.

