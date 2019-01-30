Lightning-Penguins Sums

Tampa Bay 0 0 2—2 Pittsburgh 3 1 0—4

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 7 (Wilson, Letang), 3:25. 2, Pittsburgh, Kessel 21 (Rust, Malkin), 8:05. 3, Pittsburgh, Crosby 22 (Simon), 8:21. Penalties_McDonagh, TB, (high sticking), 9:00; Paquette, TB, (interference), 9:26.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Letang 12 (Malkin, Kessel), 6:02. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 1:56; Killorn, TB, (roughing), 4:20; Dumoulin, PIT, (roughing), 4:20.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Miller 8 (Killorn, McDonagh), 15:50. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 27 (Hedman, Kucherov), 17:56 (pp). Penalties_Malkin, PIT, Major (fighting), 1:40; Stamkos, TB, Major (fighting), 1:40; Paquette, TB, (cross checking), 6:36; Erne, TB, (roughing), 6:36; Blueger, PIT, (roughing), 6:36; Cullen, PIT, (hooking), 17:41.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 16-6-13_35. Pittsburgh 5-10-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 20-7-2 (22 shots-18 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 15-7-1 (35-33).

A_18,514 (18,387). T_2:29.

Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.

