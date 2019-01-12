Lightning-Sabres Sum

Tampa Bay 1 1 3—5 Buffalo 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 29 (Kucherov, Johnson), 0:26. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 10 (Skinner, Dahlin), 5:47. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 6 (Sobotka, Girgensons), 19:50.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Palat 6 (Sergachev, Hedman), 7:50.

Third Period_5, Buffalo, Scandella 3 (Pominville, Sheary), 5:54. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 22 (Stamkos), 6:17. 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 24 (Hedman, Kucherov), 14:44. 8, Tampa Bay, Callahan 5 (Cirelli, Killorn), 18:41 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 6-11-13_30. Buffalo 16-12-5_33.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 16-4-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 9-3-3 (30-25).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:48.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Greg Devorski.

