Lightning-Sharks Sum

Tampa Bay 1 1 0—2 San Jose 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 16 (Meier, E.Karlsson), 9:27. 2, San Jose, Pavelski 25 (Burns), 10:01. 3, Tampa Bay, Hedman 5 (Palat, Stamkos), 16:13.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Kane 13 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 4:23 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Joseph, Callahan), 4:53.

Third Period_6, San Jose, Kane 14 (Dillon), 5:18. 7, San Jose, Radil 6 (Burns, Meier), 12:20.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-9-3_20. San Jose 4-12-17_33.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 16-4-2 (33 shots-28 saves). San Jose, Jones 18-8-4 (19-17), Dell 5-5-3 (1-1).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

