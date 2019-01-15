Lightning-Stars Sum

|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1—2
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 7 (Gourde, Stamkos), 7:55.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Cirelli), 9:15.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-3-5_21. Dallas 13-13-9_35.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 6.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 19-5-2 (35 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 8-9-2 (21-19).
A_18,021 (18,532). T_2:27.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.
