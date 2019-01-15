Lightning-Stars Sums

Tampa Bay 1 0 1—2 Dallas 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 7 (Gourde, Stamkos), 7:55. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (holding), 9:48; Hedman, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:48; Benn, DAL, (interference), 12:38; Cirelli, TB, (tripping), 12:38; Kucherov, TB, (interference), 14:10.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Cirelli), 9:15. Penalties_Stamkos, TB, (slashing), 4:22; Joseph, TB, (tripping), 8:11; Benn, DAL, (tripping), 8:24; Vasilevskiy, TB, served by Palat, (tripping), 15:22; Dallas bench, served by Nichushkin (too many men on the ice), 17:59; Faksa, DAL, (boarding), 18:44.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 13-3-5_21. Dallas 13-13-9_35.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Dallas 0 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 19-5-2 (35 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 8-9-2 (21-19).

A_18,021 (18,532). T_2:27.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

