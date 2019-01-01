Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lillard rallies Trail Blazers in OT to beat Kings 113-108

January 1, 2019 11:49 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Damian Lillard shook off a sluggish night shooting to score five of his 25 points in overtime, and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied after blowing a 14-point halftime lead to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-108 on Tuesday night.

Jusuf Nurkic had 24 points and a career-high 23 rebounds to help Portland to its fourth straight win over Sacramento. CJ McCollum added 16 points, and Maurice Harkless had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Buddy Hield scored 27 points for Sacramento. Nemanja Bjelica added 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 19 points.

Lillard wasn’t much of a factor until late in the fourth quarter when he scored seven of Portland’s final nine points, including a layup with 15.5 seconds remaining to force overtime.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Blazers dominated after that while outscoring the Kings 10-5 in the overtime. Lillard made three free throws and a 20-foot jumper to spark Portland’s finish and erase an otherwise rough night shooting from its backcourt tandem of Lillard and McCollum.

Lillard went 8 of 21 from the floor. McCollum shot 8 of 19.

Portland led by 64-50 at halftime and was up by seven entering the fourth before Sacramento went on a big run led by Bogdanovic. He scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and scored all five of the Kings points in overtime.

Hield made five 3s and had 19 points in the first half, but Seth Curry and Nurkic combined for 30 points before halftime.

Sacramento had no answer for Nurkic in the middle. Kings coach Dave Joerger was so frustrated that he benched 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein early in the first quarter after Nurkic had five points as part of a 10-3 run.

TIP-INS

        Up-to-date news on the federal government's partial shutdown. Follow our complete coverage.

Blazers: Curry had a season-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. … Nurkic had a double-double by halftime. … Harkless returned after sitting out against Philadelphia on Saturday because of a sore left knee. … Portland had five turnovers in each of the first three quarters.

Kings: Bogdanovic missed his first eight shots. … Hield made five 3s. … Cauley-Stein had five points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Blazers: Host Oklahoma City on Friday.

Kings: Host Denver on Thursday.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans