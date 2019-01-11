Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lindor, Indians reach deal for $10.55M; Bauer swaps figures

January 11, 2019 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and the Cleveland Indians have reached agreement at $10.55 million for a 2019 contract, a huge raise over the $643,200 he made last year.

The deal came before arbitration-eligible players were set to exchange salary figures Friday.

The 25-year-old Lindor hit .277 with 38 home runs and 92 RBIs last season for the AL Central champions. He has been an All-Star in all three of his full seasons in the majors.

Pitcher Trevor Bauer swapped salary numbers with the Indians. The 27-year-old righty who went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA asked for $13 million and the team offered $11 million.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell