Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lipscomb beats Liberty to stand alone atop Atlantic Sun

January 29, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Garrison Mathews nailed five from long range to total 22 points and Lipscomb beat Liberty 79-59 on Tuesday night as the Flames missed 18 shots beyond the arc.

Lipscomb sprinted to a commanding lead in a matchup of unbeaten teams in Atlantic Sun action. Lipscomb (17-4, 8-0) took the lead in the early minutes after Eli Pepper drained a trey and pushed its advantage to 42-24 at the break.

Liberty (18-5, 7-1), which entered averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, missed its first 11 and finished 4 of 22. Lipscomb nailed 9 of 18 from deep. The Bisons shot 55 percent (31-56) from the floor while limiting Liberty to 22-of-59 shooting (37 percent).

Rob Marberry added 14 points while dishing out five assists and Pepper totaled 11 points with eight rebounds.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Caleb Homesley had 12 points with Lovell Cabbil Jr. adding 11 for Liberty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.