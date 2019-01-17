List of Vols’ violations include Fulmer offering instruction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported a minor NCAA violation that involved athletic director Phillip Fulmer instructing offensive linemen during a football practice.

This was one of eight Level III athletics violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months of 2018. They were obtained through a public records request and first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Fulmer, a former Tennessee football coach, was attending a Sept. 11 practice when he gave instructions to two offensive linemen. That violates an NCAA bylaw limiting that type of instruction to official members of the coaching staff.

School officials said he was “acting on instinct” and that his communication with the two players lasted less than 30 seconds.

Fulmer was prevented from attending football practice for five days as part of the Southeastern Conference’s penalty.

