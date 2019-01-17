Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

List of Vols’ violations include Fulmer offering instruction

January 17, 2019 11:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has reported a minor NCAA violation that involved athletic director Phillip Fulmer instructing offensive linemen during a football practice.

This was one of eight Level III athletics violations that Tennessee reported over the last six months of 2018. They were obtained through a public records request and first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

Fulmer, a former Tennessee football coach, was attending a Sept. 11 practice when he gave instructions to two offensive linemen. That violates an NCAA bylaw limiting that type of instruction to official members of the coaching staff.

School officials said he was “acting on instinct” and that his communication with the two players lasted less than 30 seconds.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Fulmer was prevented from attending football practice for five days as part of the Southeastern Conference’s penalty.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA