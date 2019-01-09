Littleton leads No. 11 Texas women over Oklahoma 73-63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Destiny Littleton scored 15 points and Joyner Holmes had her first double-double of the season to help No. 11 Texas beat Oklahoma 73-63 on Wednesday night for the Longhorns’ sixth win in a row.

Holmes, a preseason all-conference selection who missed the first eight games because of an ankle injury, finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jatarie White added 13 points and nine boards for Texas (13-2, 3-0 Big 12).

Taylor Robertson’s layup with 7:46 remaining capped a 12-2 run that trimmed Oklahoma’s deficit to 61-59 but Sug Sutton answered with a 3-point play as Texas scored 12 of the final 16 points. The Sooners missed 10 of their last 12 shots.

Oklahoma led by as many as eight points in the first quarter and didn’t trail until White scored five consecutive points to give the Longhorns a 29-28 lead with 5:43 left in the first half. Madi Williams made back-to-back layups to give the Sooners a one-point lead a couple minutes later but Texas scored the next eight to take a 41-34 lead into halftime. Holmes’ layup with 2:45 left in the third gave UT its biggest lead at 59-47.

Robertson finished with 13 points for the Sooners (5-9, 1-2). Oklahoma has lost eight of its last 11 against the Longhorns and is winless at Texas since Jan. 5, 2013.

