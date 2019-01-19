Listen Live Sports

LIU-Brooklyn rallies late to edge Fairleigh Dickinson 79-77

January 19, 2019 8:05 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn rallied in the second half to edge Fairleigh Dickinson 79-77 on Saturday.

Clark was 7 of 16 from the field for the Blackbirds (9-8, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Ty Flowers added 18 points, Raul Frias had 13 points and Eral Penn had 12 points with nine rebounds.

LIU-Brooklyn had a 40-25 rebounding advantage over Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Blackbirds trailed 37-31 at the break and were down 57-48 with 11:45 to go in the second half. Flowers answered with a jumper and two 3-pointers and Frias and Jashaun Agosto also drained 3s as part of a 22-10 surge that gave the Blackbirds a 71-67 lead with 6:06 remaining. They never trailed after that although the Knights (6-11, 1-4) were able to cut it to 78-77 with 1:16 left.

Darnell Edge had 20 points for the Knights who have lost three straight. Elyjah Williams added 18 points and Kaleb Bishop 16.

