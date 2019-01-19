Listen Live Sports

Livingston’s 3 gives George Mason 71-68 edge over Fordham

January 19, 2019 10:58 pm
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Otis Livingston II drained a 3-pointer with one second to go for the win as George Mason rallied in the second half to edge Fordham 71-68 on Saturday night.

The Patriots (11-8, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) were down 61-53 with less than seven minutes to play. Livingston sank a layup, Ian Boyd added two 3-pointers and Javon Greene dunked as part of a 15-5 surge that gave George Mason a 68-66 lead with 1:21 left. Fordham’s Jalen Cobb tied it 68-all on two free throws with 23 seconds remaining and Livingston sank his 3-pointer with a second left for the win.

George Mason trailed 38-34 at the break and struggled early in the second half.

Justin Kier scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Patriots (11-8, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Livingston finished with 17 points and six assists. Jordan Miller had nine points and Jarred Reuter had nine rebounds.

Nick Honor scored 21 points for the Rams (9-9, 0-5), who have lost six straight. Antwon Portley added 13 points and Chuba Ohams led the team with seven rebounds.

