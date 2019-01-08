Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
London police arrest teen for racism at Tottenham-Chelsea

January 8, 2019 3:48 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Police say a teenager has been arrested for a racist offense at the League Cup semifinal between London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Metropolitan Police did not specify which team the 17-year-old supports, only saying he was held for a “racially aggravated public order offense.”

The force’s football unit wrote on Twitter that “the male is currently being dealt with at a North London police station.”

Before the game at Wembley Stadium, the Met Police tweeted to say it was working with clubs “to ensure hate crime, including racism and anti-Semitic language, is tackled robustly. Any instances of such behavior will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

