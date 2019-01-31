Listen Live Sports

Longtime Canadian sportscaster Bob Picken dies at 86

January 31, 2019 1:06 pm
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Bob Picken, a decorated Canadian sportscaster whose career spanned more than five decades, has died.

He died Wednesday at 86.

Picken was the voice of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 1960s and CBC Radio’s voice of the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup during the 1970s and ’80s. He also covered 32 men’s and 16 women’s world curling championships. He was inducted into most sports halls of fame in Manitoba.

Son Bob Jr. said his father was “humbled to be recognized alongside those people.” Resby Coutts, a friend and former chairman of Curling Canada, lauded Picken’s “magnificent voice” and called him the “last of that great old generation of sportscasters.”

In addition to Bob Jr., Picken is survived by his wife, Barbara; son Shane; daughter Kelly; grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

