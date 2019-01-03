Listen Live Sports

Longtime Chargers, NFL writer Jerry Magee dies at age 90

January 3, 2019 3:22 am
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jerry Magee, who was honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Dick McCann Memorial Award by the Professional Football Writers of America in 1987, has died. He was 90.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Magee died Wednesday following a long illness. Magee worked for the Union and then the Union-Tribune for 52 years.

He joined the staff of the Union in 1956 and covered many major events in the city, including the Chargers’ first 25 seasons in San Diego. He covered 42 straight Super Bowls.

Magee later served as the newspaper’s NFL writer and covered other sports, including tennis and boxing. He retired in 2008.

He served in the Army in Korea.

