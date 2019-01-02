Listen Live Sports

Los Angeles FC re-signs veteran defender Jordan Harvey

January 2, 2019 8:01 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defender Jordan Harvey has re-signed with Los Angeles FC for a second season.

LAFC announced the deal Wednesday with Harvey, the longest-tenured Major League Soccer veteran on the roster.

The 34-year-old Harvey started 23 games and appeared in 29 for the expansion team last year, surpassing 2,000 minutes played for the sixth consecutive MLS season. He will become the 39th player in MLS history to make 300 appearances the next time he steps on the field.

Harvey also played for Vancouver, Philadelphia and Colorado before signing with LAFC as a free agent last year. He is an Orange County native who played at UCLA before beginning his pro career with the Rapids in 2006.

LAFC finished third in the Western Conference and fifth overall in its inaugural MLS season.

