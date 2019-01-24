Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Love’s double-double helps Wright St. beat Milwaukee 56-54

January 24, 2019 10:10 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love had 21 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth double-double this season, to help Wright State hold on for a 56-54 win over Milwaukee on Thursday night for its third consecutive win.

Skyelar Potter added 10 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (11-10, 5-3 Horizon League). Bill Wampler, who came in averaging a team-leading 15.1 points per game, was held scoreless — on 0-for-9 shooting, including 0 for 8 from 3-point range — for the first time this season.

Jake Wright hit two 3-pointers and Darius Roy scored the final five points in an 11-4 run that pulled the Panthers even at 54-all with 2:37 left. Love made 1-of-2 free throws 17 seconds later and neither team scored again until Mark Hughes hit the first of two free throws with 15 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Roy had 15 points, Wright added 14 and Amir Allen scored 12 for Milwaukee (9-12, 4-4).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wright State shot just 34 percent (18 of 53) from the field, including 5 of 27 (19 percent) from 3-point range. The Raiders outscored Milwaukee 15-8 from the free-throw line and used a 12-5 edge on the offensive boards to outscore the Panthers 9-2 in second-chance points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.