Lowell, Toolson lead Utah Valley past Chicago State 74-60

January 26, 2019 6:08 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Wyatt Lowell had 15 points with nine rebounds off the bench, Jake Toolson scored a game-high 18 points and Utah Valley defeated Chicago State 74-60 on Saturday.

Baylee Steele added 12 points and TJ Washington scored 10 for the Wolverines (15-7, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference).

Cameron Bowles and Anthony Harris scored 17 points apiece and Rob Shaw added 10 points for the Cougars (3-18, 0-6).

Utah Valley has won four of its past five conference games, including the last two on the road. The Wolverines had a 34-21 rebounding advantage against Chicago State and a 14-2 advantage in second-chance points. Utah Valley led 23-8 in points off the bench.

Chicago State has lost 10 in a row and has one win over a Division I team this season.

