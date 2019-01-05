Listen Live Sports

Loyola-Chicago beats Drake 85-74 behind 12 3-pointers

January 5, 2019 5:33 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Marques Townes had 28 points and five assists, Clayton Custer made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points — both career highs in scoring — and Loyola-Chicago beat Drake 85-74 on Saturday.

Loyola shot 63 percent overall, including 12 of 24 from distance, and came back from an early 16-point deficit for its fourth straight conference road win dating to last season.

Cameron Krutwig added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Loyola (9-6, 2-0 Missouri Valley), which won its opening two conference games for the first time since 2003-04 as a member of the Horizon League.

Loyola closed the first half on a 32-13 spurt to take a 46-40 lead as both teams shot over 57 percent from the field with the Ramblers at 69.2.

Nick McGlynn had 21 points and seven rebounds, D.J. Wilkins added 16 points and Brady Ellingson 10 for Drake (11-4, 0-2).

